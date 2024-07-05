We name our top games of 2024 (so far) in the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We're ending the week by delivering the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show. Now that we're in July and half of the calendar year is behind us, we've decided to discuss our favourite/the best games of 2024... so far.

As we did recently in a dedicated article you can read here, this time Ben and Alex have come together to discuss their top three personal picks on the matter, while also discussing a few honourable mentions that didn't make the cut and which games we feel could upset and change the list in the second half of the year.

Be sure to check out Episode 28 of the show below to hear our personal - usually different, but occasionally similar - top titles. You can also head to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker to tune in too.

What has been your top game of 2024 so far?