We might finally get to know what Hideo Kojima's next game is at The Game Awards

Over the year, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions has been teasing the next project being worked on at the studio, in the form of actor reveals held at various conventions and live events around the world. This has led to us knowing that, whatever this upcoming project is, will feature Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna, and now a third actor is being teased.

On an image that features three separate faces (two of which are Fanning and Kutsuna), we're told, "How come?", with the tweet captioned with, "'Who' 'where' 'how' and now 'why'."

Fans have already started to speculate that this third individual will be Léa Seydoux who appeared in Death Stranding as Fragile. Could this mean that a Death Stranding sequel is on the cards? We'll know for sure at The Game Awards when it starts at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET tomorrow morning.