Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel's Midnight Suns
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      We might finally get to know what Hideo Kojima's next game is at The Game Awards

      The famed developer is back to his teasing ways, hours before the annual show is set to be held.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Over the year, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions has been teasing the next project being worked on at the studio, in the form of actor reveals held at various conventions and live events around the world. This has led to us knowing that, whatever this upcoming project is, will feature Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna, and now a third actor is being teased.

      On an image that features three separate faces (two of which are Fanning and Kutsuna), we're told, "How come?", with the tweet captioned with, "'Who' 'where' 'how' and now 'why'."

      Fans have already started to speculate that this third individual will be Léa Seydoux who appeared in Death Stranding as Fragile. Could this mean that a Death Stranding sequel is on the cards? We'll know for sure at The Game Awards when it starts at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET tomorrow morning.

      We might finally get to know what Hideo Kojima's next game is at The Game Awards


      Loading next content