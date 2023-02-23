We might be waiting a little while for the Radeon RX 7800, 7700 and 7600

HQ

While Nvidia is releasing more variants of its RTX 40 series, and we're expecting to see an RTX 4070 at some point soon, AMD has been largely quiet since releasing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT.

However, it does seem like we'll be getting 7800, 7700, and 7600 cards, just not as soon as we'd have hoped. AMD has recently stated that the remaining graphics cards in the 7000 series will most likely be delayed a bit.

Current speculation points at a mid-2023 release for the cards, which is quite a while away, but it may be worth the wait considering these cards are expected to be very cost-effective when pitted against the exceedingly expensive 40 series.

Thanks, Kuai Technology.