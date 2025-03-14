We may now know who is playing who in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is looking to be one of the biggest movies of 2026. After the success of Oppenheimer, people are always wanting to hear more about what Nolan's up to, and eagle-eyed cinephiles are constantly hoping to strike gold with new details.

Now, via Greek media site OneMan, we might know some more about who will be playing who in The Odyssey. Of course, aside from Matt Damon as Odysseus, nothing has been confirmed yet, but these do seem likely picks for the rest of the cast, which are as follows:



Tom Holland as Telemachus



Zendaya as Athena



Charlize Theron as Circe



Anne Hathaway as Penelope



Benny Safdie as Agamemnon



Lupita Nyong'o as Clytemnestra



It seemed likely that Holland would be playing Odysseus' son Telemachus, and the inclusion of Theron as Circe and Hathaway as Penelope also makes sense. We wouldn't be surprised if this information turns out to be correct, but again keep your salt shakers at the ready until more is officially confirmed.