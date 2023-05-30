Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disco Elysium

We may never see Disco Elysium 2 due to a legal battle

The rights to the IP could be changing hands.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A legal battle between ZA/UM, AKA the developer of Disco Elysium, and the game's lead designer and writer Robert Kurvitz could see us never getting a sequel to the beloved RPG.

Kurvitz has accused the ZA/UM CEO Ilmar Kompus of stealing control of the studio through fraudulent means. The dispute is still being settled in court, but it could leave Disco Elysium 2 as nothing more than a pipe dream. Currently, work is continuing at ZA/UM on Disco Elysium 2, but the legal dispute may see the IP change hands to Kurvitz.

This would likely mean a complete reboot would be needed if this were to happen. However, as the legal battle still rages, we're left not knowing where exactly a potential sequel hangs in the balance.

Check out a more extensive look at the legal issue here.

Disco Elysium

Related texts

0
Disco ElysiumScore

Disco Elysium
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Every little piece of dialogue is either interesting, hilariously funny or heartbreakingly sad."



Loading next content