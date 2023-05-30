We may never see Disco Elysium 2 due to a legal battle

HQ

A legal battle between ZA/UM, AKA the developer of Disco Elysium, and the game's lead designer and writer Robert Kurvitz could see us never getting a sequel to the beloved RPG.

Kurvitz has accused the ZA/UM CEO Ilmar Kompus of stealing control of the studio through fraudulent means. The dispute is still being settled in court, but it could leave Disco Elysium 2 as nothing more than a pipe dream. Currently, work is continuing at ZA/UM on Disco Elysium 2, but the legal dispute may see the IP change hands to Kurvitz.

This would likely mean a complete reboot would be needed if this were to happen. However, as the legal battle still rages, we're left not knowing where exactly a potential sequel hangs in the balance.

