We may know who Scarlett Johansson is playing in The Batman - Part II

HQ

The Batman - Part II might still be the better part of two years away, but as the sequel ramps up towards production, speculation increases on the plot, direction, and more from the Matt Reeves sequel. Particularly fans have been wondering who MCU alum Scarlett Johansson will be playing in the movie.

A new report from Jeff Sneider's Insneider blog points to ScarJo playing Gilda Gold. This name might not jump right out at you from the comics, but it points to another key Gotham player appearing in The Batman - Part II.

You see, Gilda Gold is the wife of Harvey Dent in the Batman comics. This points to Dent, perhaps better known as Two Face, arriving in The Batman - Part II. We don't know for certain whether he's our main villain, or perhaps even a smaller role to introduce Gold to us. Reeves is keeping plot details close to his chest, and we'll have to wait until 2027 to see the full picture.