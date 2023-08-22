We may have just received a new look at Monolith's Wonder Woman game

HQ

We may have just got a new look at Monolith's Wonder Woman game after a developer briefly changed the header of their LinkedIn profile.

James Gentile is a Senior Motion Capture Technician at Monolith, and he shared the image below on his profile before removing it. Luckily, the art was captured and posted online before it was removed.

In it, we see Diana holding her lasso of truth, with what appears to be an Amazonian warrior and a regular human trooper standing behind her. There's not much to take from this image, but the character designs do look fresh and interesting.

Hopefully we'll hear more about Wonder Woman soon. Are you excited for the upcoming game?