We may have a new Barbie vs Oppenheimer war on our hands

Both Fast X: Part 2 and the Minecraft movie are set to release on the 4th of April, 2025, marking another war for the big win at the box office.

Fast X: Part 1 released this year to middling reviews but good numbers at the box office. Its sequel is likely to repeat that pattern, even if its release date is a while away, as confirmed over on Vin Diesel's Instagram. The Minecraft movie is likely to draw a lot of eyes too, though, especially after the major success that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was.

Jason Mamoa is set to star in both of these blockbuster movies, so no matter which one comes out on top, he's sure to be pleased.

Which movie will you be seeing first, and which do you think will win the box office war?