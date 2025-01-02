We may already have the best tennis point of 2025: everyone was smiling, even the losing side

HQ

There was a lot of expectation in Brisbane, Australia, when it was announced that Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios would be teaming up for doubles, two veterans playing together for the first time in their career. Sadly, it didn't last long.

The couple made their debut on December 30, 2024, in a victory over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies. It was Kyrgios' debut after 18 months out due to an ankle injury, and sadly, in his singles' debut one day later, on December 31, he lost to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a grueling defeat (all three sets ended in tie-breaks), and left in "throbbing pain".

A day later, on January 1st, 2025, the Djokovic-Kyrgios association was ended, defeated by Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus. The match was also solved in the tie break, 6-2 3-6, 10-8, and it seemed that Djokovic and Kyrgios had the tie break on track (4-7) when they conceded four consecutive winning points to Mektic and Venus (10-8).

The greatest doubles tennis point of 2025?

It was the first day of the year, but that match had perhaps one of the craziest doubles point we will watch all year. Watch as all players reached balls that seemed impossible, with Kyrgios even passing his racket below his legs.

When the point ended, everyone was smiling in awe: the crowd, the referee, even Djokovic despite loosing the point: it was that good.