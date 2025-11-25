We make our The Game Awards predictions on Episode 75 of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

The Game Awards are edging ever closer by the day and to this end, we're finally getting around to making our predictions for the show and who will win the various categories on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

We go through most every category that will be featured at the awards ceremony and discuss who we think and should win each award, while sharing firm reasoning for why this should be the case. We discuss the Game of the Year candidates, why certain categories don't make much sense, and why some nominees perhaps landed nominations over more befitting candidates in certain cases.

To hear our complete predictions for TGA 2025, check out the 75th episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.