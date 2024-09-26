We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie is a surprise launch on Xbox today, and is also included in Game Pass

HQ

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase streaming from the Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco has updated us on the release window for We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie on the Xbox ecosystem. And the release date is... today!

You can now enjoy this hilarious 2000s classic on Xbox Series, and it's also being added to the Game Pass catalogue.

Yes, We love Katamari too, will you?