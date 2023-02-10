We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

Given all the big news regarding titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Metroid Prime Remastered during this week's Nintendo Direct - it's perhaps not surprising that We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie flew under the radar.

It's a remaster of 2005's acclaimed We Love Katamari, which now has refreshed graphics and several new features. The latter include Selfie Mode, Eternal Mode and five new Challenges. Bandai Namco associate brand manager Carolyn Chang justifies this new release as follows:

"With whimsical and still novel gameplay, a memorable soundtrack, and an unforgettable cast of characters, We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie rolls up everything that made the series one of the most beloved into a new experience that newcomers and long-time fans can appreciate. We're thrilled to bring back this broadly acclaimed series and introduce a new generation of gamers to the inventive gameplay and engaging game world of Katamari Damacy."

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie will be released on June 2 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer and screenshots below, which clearly illustrates that the magic is still there in the unique concept.