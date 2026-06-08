We look back on Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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While we do tend to offer new episodes of The Gamereactor Show every Friday, due to the hectic and chaotic nature of this 'not-E3' period, we've decided to record a bonus one for you this week.

That's right, following a mega weekend that included Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase, Alex and I have come together to recap the two major broadcasts and to discuss what stood out the most to us, what surprised us the most, what we're looking forward to, and more.

Check out the 94th episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker. And don't forget to tune back in later this week on Friday, when we'll likely commit some time to talking about the Nintendo Direct, should the rumour about the show happening stand up...