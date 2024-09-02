We look back on Gamescom in the 32nd episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Now that Gamescom is in the books, the summer of gaming is effectively over. All eyes are now shifting to the autumn and the busy release calendar that is coming up, but before we do so, we've dedicated another The Gamereactor Show to the German convention to discuss our time on-site in Cologne and to share our thoughts and opinion on this year's Opening Night Live show.

But that's not all! With Star Wars Outlaws now here, we also discuss the Massive Entertainment action-adventure and share our opinion on the game and the controversy surrounding it, discussing what parts are warranted and which parts absolutely are not.

Check out all of this (and some daft segues too) in the 32nd episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.