We look back at the Nintendo Direct on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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We're back to our usual programming today, as Alex and I have returned for another The Gamereactor Show episode. For the 95th episode of the podcast, we stick with recent events and themes and build on our 94th episode where we looked at Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase by now honing in on the recent Nintendo Direct.

We talk about what we liked and disliked about the show, and also what kind of precedent it sets for the future of Nintendo and the Switch 2 platform. We also compare the Direct to the recent other shows and determine how it stacks up for this year's 'Not E3' period.

Check out the new episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.