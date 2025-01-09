We look back at 2024 and ahead to 2025 in the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Now that we're into 2025, we've kickstarted the year's batch of The Gamereactor Show episodes by briefly looking back at 2024 and sharing our thoughts of the year that was, all before shifting our attention to 2025 and speculating what this calendar year could ultimately have in store for video game and movie fans around the world.

On the 39th episode of the show, we ask the question of if 2025 could be an all-time year for video games, or if some of the many high-profile promised projects will ultimately bow out and decide to target a 2026 release instead? Will that potentially include Grand Theft Auto VI, or will Rockstar's hugely anticipated game still make its grand entrance before the year reaches its conclusion? We discuss this and more.

To see what Alex and myself had to say on these matters, be sure to listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, and also on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker.