We look ahead to Summer Game Fest on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

It has been a mega first half of 2025 already and it'll be ending with a bang too as the Nintendo Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will arrive before we pass the halfway point of the year. Despite this amazing calendar year so far, the second half of 2025 is looking much, much more meagre as of the moment, as there are only a handful of release dates to look ahead towards. The immediate question is whether this will be changing soon after the summer of announcements and reveals, starting with Summer Game Fest in early June.

To mark this annual occasion, we've dedicated the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to Geoff Keighley's Los Angeles-based event, where Alex and myself discuss what we expect from Summer Game Fest and how it, and the Xbox Games Showcase, will shape the rest of the calendar year. To see whether we're confident about there being a busy second half of the year, be sure to check out the latest episode of the podcast below.

Also, if you've been anticipating Superman, be sure to listen to the end of the episode, as we also discuss why we're optimistic but still cautious about this first real kick-starting point for the DC Universe.

