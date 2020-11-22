We interviewed Hitman 3's Game Director

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, as part of our PlayStation 5 European launch stream bonanza, Magnus sat down and had a chat with Mattias Engström, the Game Director for IO Interactive's upcoming stealth game, Hitman 3.

During the interview, we asked Engström a variety of questions about the soon to release stealth sequel, including how it looks to develop the growing storyline of the series. He replied saying; "Hitman 3 is about completing a trilogy: of bringing a close to a world of assassination that we released in 2016, and then taking that game and the follow-up second game, and then wrapping it up into a nice complete package. That is what Hitman 3 is about."

We also asked Engström about how he intends to set this game apart from the rest, and what the plans are for making Hitman 3 bigger and better than ever. "What we are doing is perfecting the sandbox in terms of the core Hitman. The bedrock of this game is what we are famous for, in a Hitman sort of way. The sandbox, going in and experimenting, all those sorts of things, we're tuning to perfection."

To see more about what Engström had to say, check out the full interview in the video at the top of the page.