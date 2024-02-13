We hold another lengthy Reviewcast in the new episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

A new episode of The Gamereactor Show is here! As part of our 18th episode, we've decided to turn our attention to a bunch of the latest and upcoming games for a special Reviewcast of sorts, where Alex and I talk all about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Skull and Bones, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Helldivers II, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and even a little about the new season of the Halo TV show.

With a lot to unpack and chat about, you can catch the latest episode of the show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Amazon Music/Audible.