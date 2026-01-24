We hear how Dreo makes mist fans that don't give you a mini shower

HQ

Making a fan that blasts a thin mist as well as air is tricky business. If the droplets are too heavy, you end up giving your user a shower as well as a bit of cooling off, and if they're too light, it can feel like there was no point in getting a mist fan at all. At Dreo, these pitfalls aren't present, as the company's VP of retail sales and marketing Joshua Gunn explained at CES.

"Everything that we do is self-developed, including the Wi-Fi module, the algorithms, the PCBAs, the component parts that are important to actually producing the effect that you're feeling right now," Gunn said. "We use some of the ultrasonic technology that actually breaks up the water mist into the fine droplets that you feel. Really, what we were trying to do is ensure that it still gave you that cooling effect without having to create a mess or creating a puddle around the actual fan."

It isn't just tower fans where we see Dreo making some big steps in innovation. In somewhat of a rare case for the tech industry, the company is still managing to make some of its devices smaller, but more effective, such as its AI-enabled air fryers. You can hear more about them in the full interview below: