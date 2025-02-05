We head to the Iceshard Cliffs in Monster Hunter: Wilds' latest trailer

HQ

At the end of the month, Monster Hunter makes its grand return in its newest entry, Monster Hunter: Wilds, but before we can get our hands on the full game, we've got another preview in the 6th trailer for Wilds, showing off the Iceshard Cliffs.

As you might expect, this new locale is a chilly one, full of monsters that'll make you freeze, and not just because of their intimidating looks. We check out some new and returning monsters in the trailer, as well as a surprise reveal at the end.

It seems the story of the Iceshard Cliffs will be rather interesting, revolving around a monster that has become angered for seemingly no reason. We'll get the chance to dig in more when the game fully launches on the 28th of February for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and a new open beta test is coming our way this weekend and next weekend too.