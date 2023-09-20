We have the PC requirements and a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage

HQ

With only 15 days to go until the release of Assassin's Creed Mirage - an adventure marketed as a return to the gameplay from the earliest installation in the long running series - Ubisoft thinks it's about time we get to know if our computers are up for the task of running the game properly.

They have now revealed the PC specs (image below) for four different requirements, and it seems like it's a really fair chance that you'll find one the fits your setup. Ubisoft also explains the game supports "HDR as well as multi-monitor and widescreen support".

We also get a better look at the PC version in a dedicated trailer to show what it has to offer, which you absolutely should watch. Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on October 5 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.