We have the official logo for the PS5

Sony hasn't been shy in teasing the PlayStation 5, officially confirming it last year, and now at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) they've revealed the logo below, which should come as no surprise:

It's in line with the other logos we've come to expect from PlayStation, but it's still another detail to make the console very real. We still don't know what it looks like, but with the release window set for holiday 2020, it's a good step in the right direction.

In fact, we are at CES right now and attended the press conference ourselves, so check out the video below to hear our thoughts on the appearance of the logo at the show. It was here that Sony reiterated on some of the stuff we already knew as well, like SSD to make loading times faster and ray-tracing technology.

Are you ready for the PS5?

You watching Advertisements