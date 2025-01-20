We have the full release schedule for Invincible: Season 3

HQ

As we get closer to the premiere of Invincible: Season 3, Amazon Prime Video has told us when we can look forward to each of the eight episodes. Conveniently, there will be no split season, instead three episodes will be released on the premiere on February 6 and then a new episode will be released each week before everything wraps up on March 13.

Creator Robert Kirkman has previously said that he thinks it will take around eight seasons to complete the whole story, but he has also added that there could be more - so if the audience is still there, it seems that we're not even halfway through yet.