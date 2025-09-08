We have test driven the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR

HQ

It's been a few weeks since Brazilian studio Reiza finally rolled out its long-awaited Aston Martin pack for Automobilista 2, and it took us at Gamereactor a little over a week after its release to really get started, especially with test-driving the WEC hypercar Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH, which is of course the sexiest part of this DLC pack.

The Valkyrie AMR is of course based on the gas-powered Valkyrie, but with quite a few pretty serious modifications to keep up with the hypercar class in the WEC and IMSA circus. It houses Aston's non-supercharged V12 with 671 horsepower and has a seven-speed manual (sequential) gearbox.

In Automobilista 2, I was a little cautious about my expectations of how it would behave, since there are a couple of LMP cars in the game that I find to be very tame in terms of empathy and pure, raw power. Of course, I have never driven a real car like that and therefore cannot decide whether it is real or not, but with the Valkyrie AMR, which has been described by most factory drivers as very raw, I of course hoped that it would be reflected in the game. Which it does.

The Valkyrie AMR is without a doubt one of the best cars in the whole of Automobilista 2 in terms of chassis dynamics and pure feel as the chassis is more communicative than many other LMH cars from the same game and as it feels light but terribly powerful. The balance in it is brilliant, the brakes are incredible and you can easily feel where the center of gravity is when braking and accelerating. The sound it makes is also incredibly good. It may very well be the car in the whole game that sounds the very, very best.

Great car. Great feel. Great game. Highly recommended.