We have some new details on Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to release in Spring next year, but even with that release date approaching fairly soon, we've heard next to nothing about the movie. Now, that has changed.

And it's all thanks to Jack Black. As the actor posted on his Instagram account, we now have two new additions to the Kung Fu Panda family. Viola Davis and Awkwafina will be joining the animated franchise for its fourth instalment, with Awkwafina playing Zhen, the protégé for Po and the potential next dragon warrior. Davis' character is reported to be a shapeshifter, which likely points to her playing the Chameleon, the villain of the movie.

Also, we now know that Hans Zimmer will be making his return to the series for Kung Fu Panda 4. The legendary composer previously scored the other movies in the franchise, so it's good to know our soundtrack will be as incredible as we've become accustomed to.

There's also a trailer dropping for Kung Fu Panda 4 today, so keep an eye out for that.