A Forspoken demo was recently released on PS5, but if you want more, we recently had the chance to play - and record - even more of the upcoming action RPG.

In the videos below you can check out nearly all aspects of the game. From spellcasting and parkour, to boss battles and exploration.

Forspoken releases on January 24, 2023 for PC and PlayStation 5.

