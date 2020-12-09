LIVE

Cyberpunk 2077

We have plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay for you

After playing CD Projekt Red's latest title for a while, we've pulled together a whole bunch of gameplay for you to watch right now.

A few days ago, the global embargo for Cyberpunk 2077 reviews was lifted, and understandably, the world erupted when that happened. We published ours then, voicing our thoughts on the latest CD Projekt Red title, which you can find right here, but we never had an opportunity to release any home-cooked gameplay. Until now.

To mark the close launch day for Cyberpunk 2077, we have pulled together a whole variety of videos for you to check out below, from first missions, to commentated trailers and bug compilations. And, if all of that isn't enough, we have a longer livestream going right now on GR Live, where we are playing Cyberpunk 2077 until our bodies can't take it anymore.

Starting off, below you can find a commentated trailer, where none other than Gamereactor's own Magnus talks us through some gameplay B-roll sent to us courtesy of CD Projekt Red.

Next, we have three different styles of the first portion of the game, as we have gone back and played through each beginning for the Corpo, Streetkid and Nomad class.

Then, we take a look at the first mission of Cyberpunk 2077, but this time as only the Nomad class. Here, we save a woman who has been captured by a gang of Scavengers, with the help of our pal Jackie.

For our penultimate video, we explore how the many decisions you can make effect the outcome of missions, looking in particular at a circumstance where we are given the option to spare or kill a woman who is our target.

Lastly, we have a compilation that details just some of the many bugs and glitches we encountered over our time playing the game. Some are small and less noticeable, and others are blatant and outright hilarious, so believe us when we say, this one is a great watch.

As we mentioned above, for more Cyberpunk 2077 goodness, be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage where we are also currently streaming the game.

