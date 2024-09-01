We have our first proper trailer for Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

The latest entry from the Poohniverse, aka the Twisted Childhood Universe, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare has had its full trailer revealed.

Starring a menacing, disfigured Martin Portlock as this warped version of Peter Pan, the film reframes the beloved character as a deranged and dangerous serial killer who kidnaps children with the belief that he can take them to Neverland to protect them from the world.

Watching the trailer we get glimpses as Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook, and there's a lot of shots here that (I almost hate to say it) look pretty promising, if not outright good. It's all quite reminiscent of The Black Phone.

This Poohniverse entry is being directed by Scott Chambers as opposed to Frake-Waterfield, and although Chambers is - as part of the Pooh Crew - guilty of having made a LOT of bad films, he can categorically act, so this film seems quite promising to me if we assume that he's able to translate that skill into the chair.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is currently set for an appropriately spooky release date of October 31st this year, so keep your eyes open as there's not long to go now.