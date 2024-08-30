We have our first official look at the Red Hulk

HQ

A day after what would've been the late, great, Jack Kirby's 107th birthday - imagine that - Marvel have shown off a trailer for their 85th birthday.

The 85 years of Marvel Trailer is filled to the brim with looks back at some of Marvel's most defining moments, as well as an avalanche of new reveals, which you can see here:

With glimpses at Thunderbolts* (a film I am extremely excited for), upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again to compete with it's tough competition, but the standout is our first official look at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk from Captain America: Brave New World.

As well as this 85th anniversary trailer, Marvel have also revealed a new trailer for Agatha All Along, which is coming to Disney+ on September 18.

Overall, with the recent success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the amount of hype going into films such as The Fantastic Four and those shown off in this trailer, it really seems like the MCU could be back.

And as ever when looking forwards, it's important to look back - remembering the work of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and their ilk and (forgive the pun) marvelling at how their characters have gone from ink on pages to a global sensation.

What are you most excited for in the future of Marvel and the MCU? For me, something about the shot of Charlie Cox back in his Daredevil costume has me hyped (the eyes, chico). Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned with Gamereactor as we bring you all the latest.