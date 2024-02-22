We have our first look at the Superman logo in Superman: Legacy

HQ

The new Superman logo for the upcoming Superman: Legacy has been revealed. First posted by Isabella Merced on her Instagram story (via The Direct), we can see that this new S on Superman's costume will be sharper, and more angular compared to some past iterations.

It seems to be inspired by the Kingdom Come run of comics. That four-issue miniseries focused on the Justice League having to fight to define heroism after a new generation of heroes lose their moral compasses.

James Gunn posted an image of Kingdom Come a while back on his Instagram, so it's clear he has a fondness for the story. It'll be interesting to see how this plays into the story of Superman: Legacy, as it could be the case that our new Superman will have to show other supes what a hero is really meant to be.