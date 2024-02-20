We have our first look at the Borderlands movie

HQ

For a while, the mysterious Borderlands movie has eluded us. Even though it's meant to be releasing in August this year, until now we knew very little about it and hadn't seen anything at all besides that one photo showing the silhouettes of our cast.

Now, we have our first proper look at the Vault Hunters. Thanks to People, we've got our first look at Lilith (Cate Blanchett), Roland (Kevin Hart), Claptrap (Jack Black), Dr. Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), and Krieg (Florian Munteanu). Some of these names you'll be familiar with, others you might not know.

It seems that we're largely getting a random collection of characters from the games as our Vault Hunters. Most of them hail from the first game and have been playable at one point or another in the series. Krieg and Tiny Tina are the notable outliers here, as they were introduced in Borderlands 2.

The plot will follow Lilith as she returns to Pandora in search of the missing daughter of Atlas. She'll team up with the ragtag bunch listed above and no doubt get into some mayhem.

Borderlands lands in theatres on the 9th of August.