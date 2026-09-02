We have officially entered the late 2020s, according to the Encyclopædia Britannica

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September 1st, 2026, didn't just mark the start of the final third of the year: it also "officially" began the period popularly called the "late 2020s". That is according to the Encyclopædia Britannica, the world's oldest continuously published encyclopaedia, which set X/Twitter on fire when they posted it on Tuesday.

Even with something as informal as the expression "late 2020s", the theory makes sense: if we divide a decade in three parts, the "early 2020s would have been from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2023, the mid 2020s from May 1, 2023 to August 31, 2026, and finally the late 2020s from September 1, 2026 to December 31, 2029.

It makes sense, right? If we consider we are now in "late 2026", then by the same logic we are now in the late 2020s, even if many people refuse to accept how fast time goes by, especially with the traumatic events of the Covid-19 that defined the entire "early 2020s" era. But overall, have the 2020s been kind to you so far?