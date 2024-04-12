We have new plot details on Smile 2

2022's Smile was the biggest horror hit of the year. Following a therapist who becomes cursed by a freaky smiling demon after witnessing a suicide, the film drew in horror fans with its unique plot and opportunities for scares.

A sequel wasn't really in doubt after the success of the first film, and now we have some more details. At CinemaCon (thanks, ScreenRant), a new trailer was reportedly shown for Smile 2, giving us details on its plot.

The trailer depicted the new protagonist of the movie, who is a pop star that gets the curse following another witnessed suicide. She is then harassed by her fans, who watch her with those freaky smiling faces.

Smile 2 releases on the 18th of October.