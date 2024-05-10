We have high hopes for the DCU on the latest Film Frenzy

HQ

Now that we've all had our first look at the new Superman, the new DCU feels closer than ever. As this bold step forward for Warner Bros. and DC feels more real, we sat down to discuss our hopes and fears about James Gunn's new universe.

There's a lot riding on this upcoming Superman movie. Not only does it have to restore our faith in Superman as a character that draws in big audiences, but it also has to establish the tone and following stories in the next steps of the franchise.

Can it juggle so many responsibilities? Well, we're not sure, but you can check out our full thoughts in the Film Frenzy episode below: