We have a GR Live double whammy for you today

Today, we have a pretty packed day of GR Live streams planned, as we will be hosting not one, but two streams in one day. To start with, we're going to be jumping into the adorable dog photographing game, Pupperazzi, with our very own Rebeca taking point and exploring the colourful and unusual world.

Then, to follow up on this, we're going to be re-streaming The Elder Scrolls Online global reveal event in the evening, to see what's next for Bethesda's long-running and constantly expanding MMORPG.

As for when each stream will be taking place, we're diving into Pupperazzi at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and then will be tuning into the ESO stream at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET. Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to catch each stream when they take place.