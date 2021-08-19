English
Twelve Minutes

We have a double helping of GR Live streams for you today

We will be taking a look at time loop thriller Twelve Minutes and then streaming you the exciting reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

HQ

Today is a very special day indeed as we have two exciting streams lined up for you. Firstly, we will be kicking things off by taking a look at Twelve Minutes, an intriguing time loop thriller that sees the protagonist relive his death again and again until he can find a way to break free. After that we will then be shifting our attention to the reveal of Vanguard, the brand-new entry within the Call of Duty series that is set within World War II.

To watch us play through the first two hours of Twelve Minutes, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. As for the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, you can check that out in the very same place at the later time of 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST.

Twelve Minutes

