We got to check out Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor at CES

Earlier this month we reported on the unveiling of Samsung's Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, namely the G7 and the G9 monitors. Both monitors are of the curved variety and we got to check out the latter at CES 2020 in Las Vegas just recently. The 49'' G9 model has a curvature of 1000R, is ultra-wide with QLED picture quality, G-SYNC compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate and you can check the run-down of the model below.

The G9, as well as the G7, will both be available globally in Q2 of this year.