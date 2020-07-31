We go through the games you should look for in August

Dansk
This year sure has gone by fast and as July comes to a close, August is waiting around the corner - and it's bringing some stellar games with it. In our monthly video series Games to Look For, we take you through the games that you should keep a lookout for during the month to come and our August entry can be found above and it features much-anticipated titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC and InXile Entertainment's Wasteland 3.
Check it out and let us know what game you're looking forward to the most in the comment section.
