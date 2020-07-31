Cookies

We go through the games you should look for in August

August is just around the corner and ahead of the month of games, we go through the ones you should be on the lookout for.

This year sure has gone by fast and as July comes to a close, August is waiting around the corner - and it's bringing some stellar games with it. In our monthly video series Games to Look For, we take you through the games that you should keep a lookout for during the month to come and our August entry can be found above and it features much-anticipated titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC and InXile Entertainment's Wasteland 3.

Check it out and let us know what game you're looking forward to the most in the comment section.

