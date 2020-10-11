We give our first thoughts on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

You're watching Advertisements

Dubbed as the "World's most effective noise-canceling earbuds," the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are out now and are currently retailing for £249.95. These Bluetooth earbuds feature adjustable noise-canceling options and have up to six hours of battery life, amongst other features.

We recently were able to put them to the test to see whether these claims hold weight. You can watch our first impressions below: