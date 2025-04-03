We get to know the Nintendo Switch 2 by taking the Welcome Tour

Consoles often come with included video games that serve as a showcase for how they operate. Recently, the PlayStation 5 launched with the fantastic Astro's Playroom, and long before that we had projects like the timeless Wii Sports. For the Nintendo Switch 2, this will partly be the case, as the Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour will act as a guide to the device, but it will cost you a few pennies... approximately £4.65/$6.12.

So, will this "game" be worth your money? We've already had the chance to see a bit of it in action, as part of our hands-on time at a Nintendo Switch 2 preview event in Paris. During that event, we captured some gameplay of the Welcome Tour to display precisely what it will offer fans, and you can see that for yourself below.

HQ

For more on the Nintendo Switch 2 and its respective games, stay tuned to Gamereactor.