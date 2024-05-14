English
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

We get our first look at the new Looney Tunes movie

The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first feature-length fully animated Looney Tunes film to be released in theatres.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is going to be showcased at the Annecy Film Festival next month, but before that we've got our first look at the movie, which seems like a return to some wacky Looney Tunes fun.

The plot revolves around Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Petunia Pig being the last hope for the Earth following an alien invasion. In the image below, you can see Daffy, Porky, and Petunia all hiding in a house while people with purple eyes roam outside.

It seems like we're in for some sort of brainwashing plotline, as the story revolves around aliens coming down to Earth. It'll feature Eric Bauza as Daffy and Porky, with Candi Milo as Petunia. This film also marks the directorial debut of Pete Browngardt, who worked on the original Looney Tunes series.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

