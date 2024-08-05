We get our first look at Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HQ

HBO's plans to get more series based in Westeros and the world of Ice & Fire are gearing up, as soon A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will join the ranks of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as you may have guessed, and a young king Aegon who is notably bald. The series takes place around 100 years after House of the Dragon, and around 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

If you're not clued in on your Westerosi history and don't want the events of House of the Dragon spoiled, perhaps it might be worth waiting on this one, as we can't see how they can avoid talking about events of Targaryen past, especially considering we will be meeting some in the series. Check out the trailer below, along with a bunch of other shows coming to Max soon.