We get our first look at Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit's gameplay

HQ

Mega Cat Studios just gave us a hot and ready new look at Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit. We have seen the new game based on Scott Cawthon's original work beforehand, but now we've got a brief glimpse at gameplay.

As usual, you'll be trying to survive the night while hostile animatronics try and hunt you down. You'll have to run across levels in a sidescrolling style of gameplay, and pick good places to hide so you're not eaten.

Check out the trailer from the Guerrilla Collective event below: