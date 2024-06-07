English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit

We get our first look at Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit's gameplay

The pixelated survival horror takes us back to where it all began.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mega Cat Studios just gave us a hot and ready new look at Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit. We have seen the new game based on Scott Cawthon's original work beforehand, but now we've got a brief glimpse at gameplay.

As usual, you'll be trying to survive the night while hostile animatronics try and hunt you down. You'll have to run across levels in a sidescrolling style of gameplay, and pick good places to hide so you're not eaten.

Check out the trailer from the Guerrilla Collective event below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content