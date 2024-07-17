We get one last sneak peek at Nobody Wants to Die in new launch trailer

HQ

Nobody Wants to Die releases today, on the 17th of July, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. To celebrate Critical Hit Games' new release, we've got a launch trailer coinciding with it, giving us one last glimpse before we get to fully dive in ourselves.

Nobody Wants to Die is a neo-noir game set in a futuristic New York City. Expect flying cars, advanced technology, the works. You play as a detective in this city of immortals, using time manipulation and your own tech to track down a killer in a place without death.

The game officially unlocks in a few hours over here, so while you've got time before you throw yourself into this tale of the deathless and death, why not check out our preview? We got the chance to play the game recently, and put our thoughts down here.