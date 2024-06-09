We get another look at Avowed's gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

We got another look at Avowed's gameplay tonight, and instead of Obsidian proving they can make some interesting combat, instead we got a bit more of an overview about the world, the traversal gameplay, and some more combat sprinkled in, too.

Weirdly, at the end of this trailer, we didn't get any more information on a release date. The same was true for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which doesn't exactly inspire hope considering these games are meant to be coming out within months.

Check out the Avowed trailer below and let us know what you think: