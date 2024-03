HQ

In our latest episode of Film Frenzy, our target was a galaxy far, far away. As we watched the trailer for The Acolyte, we couldn't really get excited for the latest Star Wars TV show, and wondered why.

Is it time for Disney to change up its tactics when it comes to Star Wars? In the episode below, Alex, Ben, and a very special guest discuss the future of the galaxy far, far away and how we think it could be handled going forward.

Do you think Disney is doing a good job with Star Wars?