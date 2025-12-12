We get a better look at Saros' story in The Game Awards trailer

HQ

Ahead of its launch next April, we got another look at Housemarque's new roguelike Saros at The Game Awards, introduced by none other than the game's star Rahul Kohli himself. In the trailer, we got another look at the gameplay, world and story.

Saros takes place in a world of shifting environments, where it seems like your very surroundings are trying to mess with your head and break you. However, we're not going to let that happen without a fight, as we'll be taking on Saros' fast-paced third-person combat again and again until we master it.

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Saros' launch on the 30th of April, 2026, exclusive to PS5.