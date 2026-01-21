We found out the keys to saving VR gaming at CES

HQ

The occasional VR hit comes out here and there: Half-Life: Alyx, Batman: Arkham Shadow, but these games aren't enough to keep the hope of a fully immersed future alive. It's clear VR remains a niche, but it still has a lot of potential.

At CES this year, we chatted with content creator and VR expert James Wynn about how this gaming experience can see the success it should have. Wynn acknowledges that things like a costly full setup and motion sickness are a problem, but he sees a light at the end of the tunnel for VR.

"Meta is doing very well with bringing it to a broader market," Wynn said. It's probably worth noting this interview was recorded before Meta seemed to shutter all of its VR gaming studios. "Like I said, the motion sickness has to be improved. But honestly, let me take that back. The biggest thing is the marketing."

"I think selling VR is very interesting, especially the way I make content. So I rarely show gameplay right now for my content. I mostly show off the tech," he explained. "But I noticed with marketing VR, it's it's one thing putting on the headset, but it's another conveying that feeling in the headset to other people. Like it's one thing watching a gameplay trailer and somebody else moving their hands versus like selling the idea of being in the game. So what's easier for me is telling people, hey, have you seen Ready Player One? People immediately get it off the rip. So it's so people understand and love the concept."

Perhaps then, we need to return to a 90s-style marketing approach with VR, and show just how cool it can look and the places it can take you. Check out our full interview with James Wynn below for more details: