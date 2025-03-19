We focus on Assassin's Creed Shadows on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

Yesterday, we got to tell you all about our time with Assassin's Creed Shadows in our dedicated review, which you can find in written form here or in video format below. While you will all soon be able to jump into the game in line with its global release date on March 20, to continue providing a bit of an early glimpse into Ubisoft's latest major project, we have dedicated the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to AC Shadows.

HQ

In this episode, Alex takes the reins and quizzes me on my time with the game. We discuss the parts that work best, the parts that are perhaps less refined, and also cover the most controversial aspects of the game and how they are handled in the wider experience.

To catch all of this and more, be sure to tune into the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.